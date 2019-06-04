City offering text notifications about mosquito spraying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mosquito season is here in KELOLAND and the City of Sioux Falls is offering a new service to inform people about spraying.

To sign up, text SPRAY to 888-777. Notifications about what zones, times and dates of spraying will be sent out along with links to additional information.

On Tuesday, the city says mosquito spraying efforts will begin soon. The wet spring and warmer weather starting is expected to escalate the mosquito population.

The city said it also uses traps to monitor what types of mosquitoes are showing up.

Officials encourage people to wear bug spray, not just for mosquitoes but other biting bugs as well, and to get rid of any standing water around homes.

