City of Whitewood creates new affordable houses focused on entrepreneurs

WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — With a population of less than a thousand people, you might be surprised to hear about a project in the works in the town of Whitewood. The small town is focused on making sure there’s enough affordable housing for entrepreneurs.

Thanks to a $10,000 grant from Black Hills Energy, some big changes are in the works in this small city.

“It’s not only an opportunity for the business ideas that they have here locally but also as a close commute to other Northern Hills towns, there’s opportunities for affordable housing for Spearfish, Deadwood, Sturgis and other areas of the Black Hills,” Marc Eyre, the Director of Operations for Black Hills Energy, said.

Here in the city of Whitewood, these new and unique business and living quarters are going to look something like you see behind me here.

“The idea as that a young or new entrepreneurs can afford to live and run their business out of this so whatever works for that particular business,” Hill said.

The project consists of 8 units. The budget is 1.7 million dollars. Robert Hill with the Whitewood Economic Development Organization says while this housing is common in other parts of the country it’s unique in South Dakota.

“It’s kind of coming back to our roots, that’s how main streets used to be, that’s how main streets were built in this country with living space above shops so that’s kind of what we’re looking to bring back,” Hill said.

These buildings can be rented or sold depending who buys them. The city hopes to see other communities make similar additions.

“We are excited to help with this project and help the community grow,” Eyre said.

One of the houses is complete now and another will be ready in April. The Whitewood Economic Development Organization hopes to have multiple houses finished by summer.