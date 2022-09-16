VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Vermillion announced via news release that they have successful bid for one of three tracts of land from the Stanley Prentis Munger Family Trust that were auctioned off on Thursday.

Tract 3, which the City purchased, consists of about 50 acres of property bound by Stanford Street, Baylor Street, Highway 50 and the Over Drive housing development.

The release states that the acquisition of the property will provide numerous opportunities for community growth. They say several options for its use will be considered, including:

A site for the new public safety center if the bond is approved by voters and the County Commission.

As park ground and athletic fields to replace the over 7 acres of Barstow Park space that is now going to be used for the new elementary school that is under construction.

Housing to meet the needs identified in the housing study completed earlier this year.

Commercial lots.

The City says the public will be involved in as the city considers options for the use of the land.