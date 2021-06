TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Tea will have a special city council meeting Monday night to discuss whether or not to ban fireworks in the area.

Some of the concerns stem from the dry conditions and they worry that more fires could start without proper resources to put them out.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at Tea City Hall on Monday, June 28.

