STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Affordable housing is an issue across the country. In the Black Hills, cities, like Sturgis, are working to keep up with the demand as more people move to the area.

For the next few years, you might notice a lot of construction in neighborhoods across the Black Hills. That’s because more people need places to live.

“It’s very challenging. Houses that do come on the market sell very quickly and then the influx of people wanting to move to South Dakota has been a challenge, just to provide decent affordable housing,” Amanda Anglin, Exec. Dir. Sturgis Economic Development said.

Currently, there are four developments under construction across the City of Sturgis.

Not including, the Valley View Subdivision and Harvest Meadows Estates which will eventually provide roughly 500 homes and apartments.

“It’s going to be a nice addition to Sturgis,” Christina Steele, City Public Information Officer, said.

Affordable housing has been a need here in Sturgis the last 10 years. So the city and developers are trying to keep up.

“Sturgis is kind of unique in that we have been growing at a pretty good pace for several years now and so the housing shortage that we’ve seen just like everywhere in the Black Hills is pretty aggressive. Every time we have a small development, it fills up immediately. So any kind of housing that comes along is going to be welcome housing,” Steele said.

However, these projects will take time.

“We’re working on those, it’s just going to be slower than we would like,” Anglin said.

Projects, like Valley View and Harvest Meadows take quite some time to develop. Community leaders say they have worked hard to make sure the project meet city requirements.