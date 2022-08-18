STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sturgis is getting back to normal after a busy rally week.

It’s not as crowded along Main Street in Sturgis this week.

But businesses, like Hotel Sturgis, say this year’s Motorcycle Rally was a successful one.

“What I always say is all the rallies are good, just some are better than others. And we had another good rally. I’m downtown a lot during the rally and I look at the amount of people that are downtown having a good time because we put this event on is really rewarding,” Rod Bradley, Owner of Hotel Sturgis, said.

At Uncle Louie’s Diner, business was down 30% compared to last year during rally week.

“I mean you could tell, the numbers day by day showed it, a couple thousand every day, a little lower than last year, maybe even the year before,” Darren LaParr, Ast. General Manager, said.

Even though numbers may have been down from last year, businesses say the Sturgis Rally is always a busy time.

“There’s a lot of people no matter how you look at it, in a pretty small space,” Bradley said.

Uncle Louie’s and the Hotel Sturgis are already looking forward to next year’s big motorcycle event.

“I’m hoping it will be a little better as long as the gas prices go down by that point, it’ll hopefully be better anyway. 30% is a pretty good drop but if we can bring that up to 15 percent, it would be a whole lot better,” LaParr said.

“Even during the rally, you’re thinking about how can we do it better next year?” Bradley said.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reported that fewer vehicles were counted this year compared to 2021 during rally week.