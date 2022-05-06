SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls continues to celebrate it’s tourism industry.

On Friday, people could get free ice cream and a shirt at the Washington Pavilion to wrap up Travel and Tourism Week.

“We’ve had events all week and we thought this would be a fun way to wrap it up, invite the public to come and have a free ice cream and just celebrate all the great things that Sioux Falls has to offer,” Teri Schmidt, executive director of experience, said.

There are visitor guides at several businesses across the community to help tourists find the best places to check out around the city.