Gov. Noem: 28 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Models show 30 percent of population could get virus
City of Sioux Falls wants to delay upcoming city election

The city of Sioux Falls is asking for permission to delay the upcoming city election.  

The city clerk says he would like to delay the vote until the South Dakota primary.

“As conditions have evolved, we have taken steps to implement contingency measures to conduct a successful election. However, the assurity of poll worker capacity, polling locations and voter confidence, in my opinion, is at severe risk,” Sioux Falls City Clerk, Tom Greco said.

He hopes to have the state’s approval by the end of the month.

Meanwhile., the city Health Director is reminding parents that 32-percent of the positive cases in South Dakota involve patients under the age of 40.

She is urging parents not to let their children gather in their homes.  It’s important for people of all ages to follow social distancing rules.  

