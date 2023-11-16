SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the city of Sioux falls People will now have an enhanced experience when using the City website.

The website recently switched to a dot gov website, which means enhanced protection for the city.

Along with making the site more secure, there are also benefits for users.

“We have some translation services, so it makes it easier for people to use it that speak different languages. We also have a centralized event calendar. So now instead of having to go to parks and see what they’re up to and go to the library to see what they’re up to, all the good stuff in one spot,” says Communications and Culture Officer Allie Hartzler.

The City started the process of switching last spring, and plans to redo the library website later this winter.