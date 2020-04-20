City of Sioux Falls to launch new program as another way to help slow the spread of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A majority of South Dakota’s tests have been in the Sioux Falls area. There are now 1,500 cases in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says that adds up to 545 cases per 100,000 people. Only 10 cities are averaging more cases per capita. While he is no longer asking for a stay at home order, TenHaken wants to extend some ordinances already in place and add resources for businesses.

Starting Tuesday, the city will launch a new program called SOAR, which stands for “Supporting Operations And Resiliency”. It will target large businesses and big box stores in the Sioux Falls area. The program will offer training and other resources to businesses.

“We will be able to go on site and look and give some recommendations if there are some challenges there, we are also going to provide some recommendations regarding temperature checks for employees when they come to business, when customers come and leave a business, visually screen,” Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken said.

Mayor TenHaken says this is another way to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“The problem mitigation efforts are in our community are in large employers and large retailers where people are gathering in mass, that’s where our big issues are,” TenHaken said.

He says it’s important that businesses are adapting to the ever-changing situation.

“Business who take COVID seriously now, are going to be better poised to reopen and reopen quickly when we start to get on the downside of that curve,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says Sioux Falls isn’t expected to peak until mid-May and that people need to continue social distancing efforts.

The mayor also announced a new program that encourages people to walk or run 100 miles over the next 100 days.