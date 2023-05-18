SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is hosting a public open house next week to provide residents information on the Traffic Circle Pilot Project on 9th Street.

The open house is set for May 24 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the City Center where representatives from the city engineer’s office will be available to answer questions and concerns from the public, a news release said.

The temporary traffic circles are located west of Minnesota Avenue on 9th Street and were installed Monday, April 10 to help with traffic flow in the area. The traffic circles are a part of the 15th Street Bike Boulevard Project.

“We’re trying out some different traffic circles in the core of the city right now in attempt to try to calm traffic, slow traffic down and get people to kind of think about how they’re driving through the area,” Heath Hoftiezer, the traffic operations engineer with the City of Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News in April.

There will be no formal presentation at the open house, but the public is welcome anytime from 5-6:30 p.m. to ask questions and voice their concerns.