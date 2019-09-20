City of Sioux Falls to hold surplus auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city is holding its annual Surplus Auction at the Street Division Campus in north Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The auction will have items ranging from equipment the city no longer needs, to confiscated and unclaimed items. There are a few things that even come from surrounding agencies such as Madison and Brandon.

“We’ve got just about everything. Our biggest items are obviously our pick-up trucks, cars, things like dump trucks, we also have commercial mowers, a lot of office furniture, a lot of tools, there’s a lot of desktop computers, laptops,” Dustin Hansen with the Street Department said.

The auction starts at 9 a.m., but the doors open at 8 a.m. so shoppers can begin looking at the items. The auction for vehicles starts at 12 p.m.

The auction will finish at 3 p.m.