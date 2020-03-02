City of Sioux Falls teaming with nonprofits to create sustainable future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Since late 2019, the city is pushing their ‘Make an Impact’ campaign. Its focus is on showing residents, businesses and community organizations the importance of recycling and how anyone can create a positive impact.

When making a transition or moving into your first home, the Furniture Mission has always been there to lighten the load.

“Making sure that people have beds to sleep in, making sure those mattresses are being recycled properly, making sure that they have an end table, and a lamp, that there is a chair for them to be able to sit at,” Executive Director of the Furniture Mission Janean Michalov said.

As a nonprofit, the cost of restoring these furnishings can be high. They’re receiving funds through the city’s Sustainability Community Partner Grant. As a piece of their ‘Make an Impact Campaign,’ they’re asking nonprofits to use the funds on a project that makes wise use of resources and contributes to the sustainability of the environment.

“Most of our applicants have at least some aspect of their project touching on waste minimization,” Sustainability Coordinator Holly Meier said.

“It’s very crucial for us to keep things out of the landfill, and it’s very important to us to make sure we’re doing our best to do that,” Michalov said.

Michalov says they’ve received grant money two years in a row and have applied this year. It’s helped them clean and restore furniture more efficiently.

“Everything is cleaned, vacuumed, sometimes shampooed when it comes in and then as well as our fully functioning wood-shop, those items get a new brush of paint, or stain, sanded down and refurnished,” Michalov said.

Meier hopes by lightening the financial load, that others can lift each other toward a more sustainable future.

“Sustainability is a community wide effort, so being able as a city government to partner with people within communities who know communities better in some ways doing the work is really awesome,” Meier said.

“To know that there’s places like this – the Furniture Mission – to be able to come and volunteer, teach your kids how to reduce, reuse, and recycle, teach them the value of things instead of such a throw-away society, is extremely important,” Michalov said.

If you know of or are affiliated with a nonprofit that’s looking to tackle a project you can find the application on the city’s website.