SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lighthearted sideburn growing contest is complete among City of Sioux Falls employees, and the winner is internal auditor Ryan Lauseng. He told KELOLAND News he was clean-shaven on November 1st, but he had these chops today on the final day of the month when he won this informal contest which raises money for the Operation Hope Fund.

“Operation Hope Fund is there for people who are really in need and who really just need a pick-me-up and that comes in a variety of ways, whether it’s connection to services or helping him out with different things that will make their lives a little bit easier when they’re kind of dealing with some hard times.”

The Operation Hope Fund benefits people who have used the services at The Link, a triage center in downtown Sioux Falls.