City of Sioux Falls sending out lawn watering schedule reminder

Hot weather has arrived and with that comes lawn watering season.

The City of Sioux Falls wants to remind people of the year-round lawn watering schedule. Sioux Falls is now currently in stage 1 of this schedule.

During stage 1 of the lawn watering schedule, lawn watering for all residential, commercial, industrial, and city facilities use the following schedule:

· Watering lawns is prohibited during the hours of 12 p.m. (noon) to 5 p.m.

· Users with even-numbered addresses may water lawns on even-numbered calendar dates.

· Users with odd-numbered addresses may water lawns on odd-numbered calendar dates.

Hand watering of vegetation such as shrubbery, trees, ground covers, plants, vines, gardens, vegetables, and flowers is permitted any time of day if the water is applied by a hose that does not leak and is equipped with a handheld nozzle that automatically shuts off when released.

Public works director Mark Cotter said in a KELOLAND.COM Original story last week that water use was increasing this spring over 2019 because of less rain. Cotter said rainfall amounts this spring had more of an impact on water use in Sioux Falls than COVID-19.