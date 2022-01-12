City of Sioux Falls says population grows by 6,750 to pass 200,000 in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is now home to more 200,000 people.

The City of Sioux Falls Planning and Development Services says the total population estimate for Sioux Falls is 202,600. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and local building permit numbers, the city says it grew by 6,750 people in 2021 which was a growth rate of 3.45%.

Building permit values in five cities near Sioux Falls increased by a total of at least $167 million from 2020 to 2021.

The city has averaged a 4,280-person increase in the past 10 years.

The 2020 U.S. Census showed South Dakota grew by 8.9% from 2010 to 2020. The population of Minnehaha County was listed at 197,214, while Lincoln County was at 65,161.