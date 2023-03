SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With inflation still making it hard for people to make ends meet, the City of Sioux Falls is reminding homeowners of programs to help with property taxes.

This is for people who are low-income and elderly or disabled.

First is the state Assessment Freeze program for the Elderly and Disabled. The deadline is April 1st.

Through that application, the City of Sioux Falls will figure out who is eligible for a Property Tax Refund. People may receive up to $500 next year.