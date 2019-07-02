City of Sioux Falls plans to spray for mosquitoes ahead of upcoming holiday weekend

The State of South Dakota’s Health Department reports a Turner County resident is the year’s first human case of West Nile virus.

So far in Sioux Falls, the city entomologist says there have not been any cases of West Nile in a mosquito or a person in the city in 2019. Denise Patton also says there are plans to spray the city for mosquitoes Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Of course, many people will be outside in the coming days for the Fourth of July holiday.

Health officials remind you to put DEET or other mosquito repellents on your clothes and exposed skin.

Keep skin covered by wearing pants and long sleeves.

Limit time outdoors from dawn to dusk and get rid of

standing water.

Officials also warn people at high risk to stay aware of the mosquito threat. That may include people over 50, pregnant women, several medical conditions, and those with a history of alcohol abuse.