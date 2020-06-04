City of Sioux Falls planning for phased reopening of aquatic center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can jump back into the water at the Midco Aquatic Center starting next Monday.

The facility is opening its 50-meter pool with 20 swim lanes next week. Swimmers will need to make an appointment for a 45 minute session online before they come. The recreational pool and spray pad will open on June 15 and guests will have to sign up online for a 90-minute session.

Staff is currently learning new COVID rules and regulations. The center will also have a social distance monitor walking around making sure people stay in their own space.

“Just ensure that people are, if you’re not in the same party, that you’re honoring that social distance so that everybody that comes feels safe,” Recreation and Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

Pearson says staff at the front door and those walking around will be wearing masks. Lifeguards can wear masks as well but they have to take them off if they need to respond to a pool emergency. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks.