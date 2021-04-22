City of Sioux Falls picks up 116 dead cats last year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you love your cat, keep it indoors. That’s the message from Sioux Falls Animal Control.

“I love him with his little paws, he so stoic,” said cat lover Mikayla Pond.

Mikayla Pond doesn’t get why some people don’t like cats.

“I like think get a bad wrap sometimes because everybody says that they kind of control you, but really I have the most loving cats,” said Pond.

Pond says her fluffy Yoda only gets to go outside with a collar and leash.

“If he were to ever get loose, he’d definitely get hit by a car or there’s also dogs that I’ve seen that roam around, wild animals,” said Pond.

“Last year animal control picked up 116 dead cats,” said Sioux Falls Animal Control supervisor Julie DeJong.

The Sioux Falls Police Department put a post on Facebook to draw attention to the problem. DeJong says many of those 116 cats were hit by cars.

“It’s against the law for you to let your cat run off of your property and so it really can’t be straying around the neighborhood finding friends and getting into trouble,” said DeJong.

Even if your cat hates putting on the leash, you should always do it before letting him roll in the grass.

“Lost cats are a common thing, last year we picked up over 1,200 stray cats in the city of Sioux Falls,” said DeJong.

“Oh, what’s outside,” said Pond.

As for Yoda, Pond is determined to keep her furry friend safe.

“My fear is that maybe another cat comes along or something comes along to scare them. I don’t want them to somehow get out of their collar and take off running, so I’m very careful, I don’t want anything to happen to my babies,” said Pond.

“If you love your cat, you should keep it inside, or keep an eye on it when it’s outside,” said DeJong.

Or just meowing at the front door.

DeJong says cat owners should think about getting their pet microchipped or at the very least wear a collar and tag.

Animal Control says the life expectancy for a cat that roams is two to five years, while an indoor cat can live 10 to 20 years.