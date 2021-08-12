City of Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Department looking to start hiring for fall season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As the summer starts to wind down, the Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Department is starting to hire employees for the fall. This summer, the department had trouble finding enough workers to fill lifeguard positions.

The Midco Aquatic Center is just one of the places looking to hire employees for the upcoming season.

“We are constantly hiring, but at the end of the summer season we see a number of kids going back to school, whether it’s high school or college, and so this is that time of year where we have a shift in staffing,” recreation program coordinator of aquatics, Jean Pearson said.

The facility is looking for lifeguards and water safety instructors.

Pearson says they need anywhere from 15 to 30 hires.

“That way it does allow people to be flexible, when staff can only work 28 hours a week, it makes it, you just need more people to be able to cover all the shifts that need to be filled and provide a safe environment for all of our visitors,” Pearson said.

Not only are they looking for lifeguards at the Midco Aquatic Center but also people to work at the community centers in town.

“We have five community centers, it’s a great spot for people of all ages to come attend the community centers, so we are looking for people that love to give back to the community, engage in the community and having a fun time working with them,” recreation program coordinator, Chad Quissell said.

He says they are looking for about 30 to 50 staff members.

“There’s usually four staff at a time working during the after school hours, and then on weekends, any where from 2-3 staff, so we’re looking for a bunch,” Quissell said.

“We are really looking forward to a great fall, winter, and spring season with lots of fun programming and activities,” Pearson said.

$10.50 to $16 is the pay range for all positions at both places. Rates vary based on the job duties. If you’d like to apply or learn more information, click here.