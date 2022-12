SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is already starting to hire lifeguards for the summer.

There will be walk-in interviews at the Midco Aquatic Center throughout December. The first will be on December 19th from one to five p.m. Starting pay is $16 an hour.

For the last few years, the city has been dealing with a shortage of lifeguards. In the summer of 2021, Sioux Falls couldn’t open two of its six swimming pools because the city didn’t have enough workers.