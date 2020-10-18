City of Sioux Falls looking to add art to downtown parking ramp

The City of Sioux Falls is hoping to add some art to the blank side of a downtown parking ramp which was initially part of a project called The Village on the River.

The Mall Avenue Parking Ramp opened about a month ago without the hotel rooms, event center space and restaurants after the public-private partnership fell through for the project

Now the exterior wall space is empty and blank, but could soon see some creativity.

The City of Sioux Falls is doing a request for proposal, or RFP, to enhance the side of the parking ramp while they wait for the development project to move forward.

“We’ve had a lot of inquiries from individuals in the business community saying, ‘Hey, this is great town. People want to help out and so what can we do? Is there something we can do to temporarily enhance that side of it while you’re waiting for this process to work itself out?” And from that, we decided a way to approach that was to do an RFP to give everybody an equal chance to bring their ideas forward. Find the best idea and move forward with some type of enhancement on this site,” Jeff Eckhoff, Director of Planning and Development Services said.

The changes could focus on both the vertical wall of the parking ramp and the ground on the south side along 10th Street