City of Sioux Falls launches new task force

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is launching a task force focused on addressing digital equity in the community.

The Inclusive Digital Equity Alliance, or IDEA, the taskforce will develop a comprehensive digital equity plan for Sioux Falls and the region. Midco is partnering with the city to kick off the initiative with a $50,000 gift.

“The gift from Midco really helps us get started by bringing in consultants to help us layout the framework for what that task force is going to be doing. And what those key objectives are going to be early on,” Mike Grisby, Director of Innovation for the City of Sioux Falls said.

The city will launch the task force later this year. The task force will include 12 to 20 appointed members, including government agencies, school districts, community organizations, employers, and residents.