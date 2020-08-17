City of Sioux Falls holding COVID-19 update Monday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls will hold a COVID-19 update to start the week.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, Avera McKennan Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Elliott and Sanford Health Vice President Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

As of Sunday morning, Minnehaha and Lincoln County account for 503 active coronavirus cases. Current hospitalizations for Minnehaha and Lincoln County is at 28.

KELOLAND News will have coverage of the briefing online and on-air.