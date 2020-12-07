City of Sioux Falls holding COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health officials and city leaders will update the public on the COVID-19 pandemic in Sioux Falls.

The news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday to offer updates on case counts, community mitigation efforts, and a message from health care partners.

KELOLAND News will be at Monday’s briefing, which will be livestreamed on KELOLAND.com.

As of Sunday, Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties were reporting 4,787 active coronavirus cases, 166 current hospitalizations and 259 deaths.