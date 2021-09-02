City of Sioux Falls holding Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup on September 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls will be holding its annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup on Saturday, September 25.
The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon. No pre-event registration is required and all ages are welcome.
Volunteers can choose which areas of the Big Sioux River Greenway they’d like to help clean up. Gloves, trash bags and maps will be provided.
The following locations have been selected as meeting areas:
- Dunham Park—1301 South Marion Road
- Elmen Park Trailhead—3200 West 12th Street
- Falls Park—131 East Falls Park Drive
- Fawick Park—200 South Second Avenue
- Legacy Park—7001 West 12th Street
- Pasley Park—2521 South Southeastern Avenue
- Riverdale Park—2000 East 24th Street
- Skunk Creek trail access at I-29 and 26th Street—2310 South Louise Avenue (Johnny Carino’s parking lot)
- Spencer Park—3501 South Cliff Avenue
- Yankton Trail Park—3901 South Minnesota Avenue. Cleanup station near 57th Street entrance