City of Sioux Falls holding Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup on September 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls will be holding its annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup on Saturday, September 25.

The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon. No pre-event registration is required and all ages are welcome.

Volunteers can choose which areas of the Big Sioux River Greenway they’d like to help clean up. Gloves, trash bags and maps will be provided.

The following locations have been selected as meeting areas: