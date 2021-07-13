City of Sioux Falls Health Department official: 400 triages by the Link in six weeks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Link triage center in Sioux Falls, which offers to help people struggling with their mental health or an addiction, has been open for about a month and a half. The City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health and Sanford Health are all part of it.

Alicia Collura, assistant director with the City of Sioux Falls health department, gave an update to the Sioux Falls City Council on Tuesday about The Link.

“Just as of this morning, I was excited to hear that The Link has already performed 400 patient triages in six weeks’ time,” Collura said. “They’re even busier in the second month than they were the first month.”

To triage is to assess ensuing steps.

“Each patient will be assessed based on the need that they present with, and what the triage process means is, where is the best next place for that patient?” Collura said. “Is it the psychiatric acute care area? Is it the sobering observation area or is it the detox rooms, and so it’s really defining for those patients what’s the next best step, and the next best step may be to another community agency.”

The city council on Tuesday advanced an ordinance that provides $800,000 of supplemental money for building improvements as well as operations at The Link. This money comes from the state. Maddie Miller, nurse manager with The Link, also spoke to the council on Tuesday.

“I can say that even in the short time we’ve been open, we’ve served several individuals that have become very familiar to us in our sobering program, but after they’ve seen us a few times, they’ve decided to give withdrawal management a try, and they have found some stability and some sobriety in that,” Miller said.

She says their message has spread.

“We’ve had a few people that have come off of the street, typically a sobering client, gone through withdrawal, maybe they’re still relapsing, but they have told their friends, ‘You deserve this, you should go try this and get treatment,’ and now their friends are in treatment,” Miller said.