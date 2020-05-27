City of Sioux Falls giving residents extra time on grass mowing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – May showers have grass growing quickly across Sioux Falls. You don’t need to look far to find a lawn that needs to be mowed.

It’s a common sight around neighborhoods in Sioux Falls – tall grass. If it’s too tall, it could get you in trouble.

“No higher than eight inches, you can’t have a lot of weeds in lawn as well,” planning and development services manager, City of Sioux Falls, Matt Tobias said.

Due to the weather, Dan Pyle who is the owner of D&K Lawn Care and Landscaping says the grass is growing quickly.

“This is our third cool spring in a row, and Kentucky bluegrass, your typical grasses that we have, are a cool-season grass, this is prime weather for it, so you can mow your lawn, three or four days later it’s growing, quickly gets out of control,” Pyle said.

And lately, dry days have been hard to come by. That means sometimes mowing has to wait.

Fortunately, this year, the city is giving homeowners a little more leniency.

“We actually have decided to give people a little extra time dealing with the grass complaints when they are coming in, just with the COVID situation that we have this year,” Tobias said.

Since the city hasn’t been able to hire part-time staff to help with mowing due to the pandemic, it doesn’t want to hold its residents to the same mowing standards.

“We normally do the citation process right away but during these times right now we are going to be a little more lenient, a little more compassionate with people and even though it is something we need to have done, we are going to have a little more leeway,” Tobias said.

You also need to make sure your lawn is free of noxious weeds. Tobias says he encourages neighbors to help each other out and mow each others grass if they need it.