SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A number of employees with the City of Sioux Falls were treated to a special concert Tuesday at the City Center.

The sounds of Christmas echoed through the City Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

102 fourth-grade students from Anne Sullivan Elementary sang five songs, with people listening from every level, including Mayor Paul TenHaken.

“A lot of the kiddos, they see going to sing for the mayor as important as if they were going to sing for the President,” Anne Sullivan music educator Vicki Frye said.

Vicki Frye has been a music educator at Anne Sullivan for three years.

“These kiddos have such an amazing spirit and to be able to teach them day in and day out is a true blessing that I have,” Frye said.

The performance is a holiday tradition dating back to at least 2001.

“The kids, from the time they’re kindergarteners, they’re like ‘I can’t wait until I’m a fourth grader so we can go sing for the mayor’. It’s something they’re so excited about,” Frye said.

“At first, I’m like very scared but at the same time very excited,” 9-year-old Gavin Rhoades said.

9-year-old Gavin Rhoades says he pretended it was practice, and managed to narrow his favorite tune down to two songs.

“It’s either Swinging Holidays or Jingle Bells, because I’m in the holiday spirit right now,” Rhoades said.

“Our young men and women need to know that they’re supported,” Sioux Falls Police Lieutenant Andrew Siebenborn said.

Siebenborn says simply showing up is an easy way to show that support.

“It’s just a fun event that we know the kids from Anne Sullivan take a huge amount of pride in, and it’s just a great way to start your morning,” Siebenborn said.

Frye says the four fourth-grade classes have been practicing individually for about seven weeks, but didn’t perform as a full choir for the first time until Monday.