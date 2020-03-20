City of Sioux Falls COVID-19 update at 10 a.m. Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken and Public Health Director Jill Franken will provide an update on the COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Friday.

You can watch the livestream on KELOLAND News. Once the briefing is finished, KELOLAND News will add the full briefing video.

On Thursday, TenHaken announced the closure of many city-owned buildings. He encouraged people to call city departments ahead of time if needing to conduct business with the city.

TenHaken called on all businesses and organizations to practice social distancing.

TenHaken said he can't mandate businesses to follow social distancing. He strongly encourages it and says if the City of Sioux Falls can figure out how to operate while following the CDC guidelines, others should follow. — KELOLAND News (@keloland) March 19, 2020

Franken highlighted the importance for people to stay home if they are feeling ill. She said the only way to prevent the spread is through self-isolation, good hygiene and social distancing.

On Wednesday night, Mayor Paul TenHaken said the One Sioux Falls fund, which can help people and small businesses in Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner and McCook counties, has surpassed $1 million. You can submit an application for assistance at the Helpline Center’s website.

TenHaken is also urging businesses in Sioux Falls to follow CDC and President Trump guidelines of no gatherings larger than 10 people.

