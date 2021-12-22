City of Sioux Falls Christmas tree drop off locations open Dec. 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting on Sunday, you can get rid of your Christmas trees.

The City of Sioux Falls will offer two sites for free Christmas tree drop offs open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The site will be closed on New Year’s Day, but open daily until January 9.

One dropoff site will be near the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1015 East Chambers Street. The second dropoff site is behind the Taco Bell on Lyon Boulevard.

All accessories, lights, ornaments, stands and decorations must be off the trees. Artificial Christmas trees are not accepted.

Residents in Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha and Turner Counties can bring broken or unwanted holiday lights to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at no charge.