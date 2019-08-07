City of Sioux Falls celebrates groundbreaking for new pump station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is investing more than $24 million in its wastewater system to keep up with the growth of the community.

Tuesday, crews broke ground on a new pump station that will replace an aging facility.

Right now, the city processes an average of 21 million gallons of wastewater per day. The new pump station will have the capacity to pump 65 million gallons each day.

“The pump station that will retire when we’re done here will actually have run continuously for 40 years. It’s done a really good job, but it’s time to upgrade it more advanced technology, advanced corrosion protection, backup generation and a number of other things that our design team and constructors will bring to us,” Director of Public Works Mark Cotter said.

Funding for the project will be through user fees and a 20 year Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan.

The new pump station should be completed by Fall 2021.