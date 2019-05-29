City of Sioux Falls asks people to limit water usage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- People who live and work in Sioux Falls are asked to limit water usage.

The request from the city follows heavy rain that's pushed flows in the sanitary sewer system above normal levels.

The high flows are placing stress on the system so people are asked to limit water usage through Friday evening.

The city is also reminding homeowners to make sure sump pumps are draining outside your home. Discharging sump pumps into the sanitary sewer system can cause sewage backups in home.

If you experience a sewage backup in your home, call the Public Works Water Reclamation Division at 367-8198.

