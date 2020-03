Sioux Falls officials are recommending social gatherings not exceed 10 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Going against that guideline in a city-owned facility could get you in trouble.

We’re kind of telling people, ‘Listen, we think it’s serious enough that in our facilities we’re making it a misdemeanor,” Mayor TenHaken said.

While it’s not a misdemeanor in private businesses, the mayor is asking them to self-enforce the guideline.