SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is asking property owners to take part in a water line inventory project to help identify existing lead pipes.

The city is already complying with the mandatory, nationwide initiative led by the EPA and supported by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Property owners can take part by conducting a few tests to their water service line and filling out an online survey.

“This inventory is the latest project in a decades long push to remove and replace lead components from water systems across the United States,” said Ted Lewis, environmental engineer for the City of Sioux Falls.

Ted Lewis with the Water Purification Plant says most public and private lead pipes in Sioux Falls have already been replaced.

Lewis encourages all property owners to complete the survey.