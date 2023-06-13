SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — You may have seen KELOLAND News cover the new Veterans Community Project being developed in central Sioux Falls.

The goal is to offer 25 tiny homes for homeless vets and their families. Today, people with the City lent a helping hand.

Throughout the week, volunteers from Planning and Development Services and Public Works will assist VCP with construction. Executive Director Eric Gage says the City has been with this project since day one.

“They’re truly hands-on partners, and we are truly blessed to have that type of partnership with the City,” said Eric Gage, Executive Director of Veterans Community Project of Sioux Falls.

These 20 volunteers will be working alongside the Veterans Community Project to help clear the area behind the tiny homes.

“Removing trees, cleaning out different areas, cleaning up the debris, doing some weed eating, picking up, just picking up the area so they can put a fence behind us,” said Logan Penfield, Housing Development Manager.

Gage says the assistance is much appreciated.

“During this building phase, we rely heavily on partners like the city, you know, the city was critical in bringing VCP here to Sioux Falls,” Gage said.

Since the start of this project, Sioux Falls has provided around $750 thousand dollars from city funds and the Community Development Block Grant for development.

“It’s just awesome to be able to do something and actually volunteer for a project that the city of Sioux Falls would got to be involved in, you know, from the beginning, from the inception. And now we actually see houses being built,” said Jason Bieber, Senior Planner with the City of Sioux Falls.

Penfield says this project is crucial to address the issue of veterans without homes in Sioux Falls.

“So to have a nonprofit that’s willing to come in to address this problem, the city wanted to financially invest in that project to make it viable,” Penfield said.

Five family homes have been built and are close to being ready for use. VCP expects to have people in these homes soon.

Gage says they will continue building more houses throughout the summer. VCP will start fundraising for the village center in the next few months.