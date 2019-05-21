City of SF engineer explains traffic plan during 26th/I-229 construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A huge construction project where E. 26th Street intersects with Interstate 229 in east Sioux Falls has impacted a lot of commutes and travel. There have already been changes since the start of the project. And the city says it intends to continue making adjustments.

Heath Hoftiezer, principal traffic engineer with the City of Sioux Falls, says east- and west-bound traffic on 57th Street got more green light time in early April. He points out the intersections of 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue as well as 57th Street and Southeastern Avenue as lights where times have been recently adjusted since the construction at 26th Street and Interstate 229 started.

"We'll have a constant period where we go out, collect data, make refinements to the timings, adjust things, maybe add another left turn phase somewhere, maybe add more time for some street, and it's something that you'll see us continuously keep doing for the next two years," Hoftiezer said.

Traffic cameras are helping put this puzzle together.

"Our big thing that we've done now is we've gone out in the last two weeks and we've been setting up our traffic cameras that record the traffic volumes at the intersections and getting turning movements at a lot of the major intersections on 57th Street, Cleveland Avenue, Bahnson, just the various areas that people are driving through to get around the project," Hoftiezer said.

Then they'll break down the numbers.

"We'll take the turning movement counts that we get from those counts, we put them into our software, analyze the intersections to kind of see capacity-wise, are we over capacity on like for instance 57th Street, do we need to give it more time, what kind of adjustments do we need to make to get traffic moving better," Hoftiezer said.

Hoftiezer says the goal is "reliability": knowing how long your trip will be.