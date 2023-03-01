SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday marks the first day of meteorological spring.

And while we likely have a lot of winter left, the city of Sioux Falls is encouraging homeowners to start thinking about flood insurance.

Urban Planner, Albert Schmidt, says every home is eligible, no matter where you live.

“One of the reasons floodplain insurance is important is again, it’s not always covered by homeowners insurance, typically it’s not. And 40 percent of all flood insurance claims that we see in an annual basis typically occur outside of the high-risk areas for flood insurance,” City of Sioux Falls Urban Planner Albert Schmidt said.

Schmidt says the city isn’t overly worried about flooding so far this year but says flood insurance is important because you never know what Mother Nature will do.