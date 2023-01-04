SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Patience is the main message Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken shared on Wednesday when he and other city leaders updated the community on how recovery from this week’s massive winter storm is going.

“My theme just is going to be this: that we continue to need just a high level of patience in the community right now,” TenHaken said.

The city is feeling the weight of more than a foot of snow and the ensuing delays, cancellations and travel headaches. Dustin Hansen, street operations manager with the City of Sioux Falls, said Wednesday morning that the city’s emergency routes were entirely plowed. Crews are now focused on side streets. Hansen says the goal is to have the whole city plowed by noon on Thursday.

“Just wanted to note that a lot of our crews have been on 12-hour shits since the middle of December, so they’re getting tired just like everybody else. I think we’ve had one day off in that span,” Hansen said. “So we’ve got well over 200 people including contractors working this event, so if you see them, tell them good job, thank you.”

And if you see a neighbor who needs help, grab your shovel or snowblower.

“This is some heavy snow, and there’s not a lot of place to put it, so check in on your neighbor,” TenHaken said. “Helping people is going to be a big theme to our digging out process from this one.”

Digging out has already started. Once the plowing wraps up tomorrow, picking up snow will begin which could take three or four weeks, according to Hansen.