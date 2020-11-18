City of SF announces new initiative to help slow spread of coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls has announced a new initiative that aims to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s called the Safer Sioux Falls Pledge.

“It’s a way for local businesses to publicly state their commitment to helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The safer Sioux Falls pledge includes expectations about the use of face coverings, availability of hand sanitizer, cleaning protocols and other CDC guidelines,” Jeff Griffin, President of Great Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce said.

Every business that signs the pledge will be added to an online listing and also receive access to printable graphics to display in their store or restaurant.