Kelby Mieras, park operations manager with the City of Sioux Falls, says all parks are open except for Spencer Park.

“Crews have been outstanding in their response, in helping out in parks that aren’t necessarily their responsibility, been jumping right in, and helping everybody out to get these parks back open as soon as we can,” Mieras said.



Mieras says he is hopeful soccer can happen at Spencer Park this weekend. But he believes it’ll be some time before the dog park there is open.