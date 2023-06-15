SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — For the last two years, the City of Salem and Sioux Metro Growth Alliance have worked together to bring more businesses and housing to Salem.

One of their biggest projects is taking shape on the east side of town.

This 21 acre plot of land doesn’t look like much, but the City of Salem is hoping this will bring a lot of growth to the area.

“We are very excited. We just opened up this park for industrial development not that long ago, a couple months. And to have our first business to locate here, we are very excited,” said Glenda Blindert, Mayor of Salem.

Taking up 5 acres of this plot is Salem Ready-Mix. The cement facility broke ground today and will bring 10 new jobs to the area and it’s just the beginning.

“We hope to bring dozens of jobs to Salem throughout this industrial park, which will increase the daytime population and allow retail and commercial businesses to thrive in town as well,” said Sheldon Jensen, Sioux Metro Growth Alliance.

This plant is just one of many projects underway.

“We’re doing a lot of improvements in towns with our streets. We’re opening up a housing development, to be able to have the ready mix plant right here locally will be a big benefit for any of our new projects,” Blindert said.

“I think it’s good for this town, because it’ll bring more jobs to it and more places to live,” said Jayden Doane, resident.

Jayden Doane lives in Salem. He plans to open a business in town after he graduates college. Which is why he says he is excited for the expansion.

“I like the thought of new people coming in and making our businesses expand,” Doane said.

Salem Ready-Mix is expected to start production in late July.