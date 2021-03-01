City of Rapid City is hiring for seasonal workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for a summer job, Rapid City is hiring. The City just announced that pools, parks, and golf courses will be open despite COVID-19.

Many city pools and parks closed during the pandemic to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Emily Carstensen with the Rapid City Swim Center, says this summer that’s changing.

“We are planning on having the pools open normal hours, having lifeguards available, we’re going to have swimming lessons as well. Kind of filling the gap from when we lost last summer,” Carstensen said.

Opening things back up also means hiring more seasonal workers. That includes everything from lifeguards to lawn mowers.

“You get to help out the community as well as having fun. Not many jobs where you can do that,” Koby Hutt, lifeguard, said.

While the swim center will be open this summer, there will be health precautions put in place. A lifeguard with the Rapid City Swim Center, Koby Hutt, says cleanliness is very important to the facility during this time.

“Yes, we take all the precautions we can, sanitizing stuff. I feel like we are taking all the steps we need to to keep everybody safe,” Hutt said.

Rapid City is hiring lifeguards at all four city pools, along with several other seasonal positions at parks and golf courses.

“It’s a great thing to put on your resume, you can help out the community. You can even make some life-long friends in some cases, it’s just a really great job,” Carstensen said.

If you’re looking for a seasonal job in the Rapid City area, check out these links.