City of Madison receives $3 million FEMA grant to repair drainage channels damaged in 2019 floods

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — While many people are concerned with the ongoing drought in South Dakota, one community is actually addressing a flood.

FEMA just awarded more than $3 million to the City of Madison to make repairs following the devastating 2019 floods.

The $3 million will help pay to fix the Park Creek Embankment System damaged in 2019. The wall is historic and needs to be repaired and restored properly.

The total cost to repair the embankment is $4.1 million.

“The federal government has a 75% match in that, so that’s about $3 million, and the last 25% is divided 15% with the city as a local match and 10% coming from the state,” city administrator Jameson Berreth said.

“If we do not do these projects, any future floods, they would create catastrophic failure. Portions of this wall are critical. Portions are in poor condition, but there are portions that are critical and just simply would not withstand another flood. We’d see major major damage,” Madison engineering technician Ryan Hegg said.

There are three parts of the embankment that need to be fixed. An 140 feet portion of the wall in Memorial Park will be restored entirely since it is a historic site.

“We utilize split face block and we’ll repair the mortar. At the base of the wall, we’ll install a concrete foundation. That will prevent any further erosion and sliding of the wall in the future,” Hegg said.

They will also add sheet piling behind the wall for more protection. The two other sites will not be restored to their original condition.

“We also were proposing on site three to do an alternate means of construction both on sites one and site three, so those required us to get approval for those. They’re not repaired in kind. They’ll be a different wall system,” Hegg said.

Hegg said they are hoping to start the project in the spring of next year, but that will depend on how wet it is. The city’s goal is to have all the repairs done before the end of 2022.