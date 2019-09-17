City of Madison assisting with flood clean-up Tuesday

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Madison announced crews will begin assisting with flood clean-up starting on Tuesday.

Crews from the sanitation department will start in the northwest quadrant of town move northeast, southeast and southwest. Areas affected by the flood can place items, such as wet carpets, padding, furniture, mattresses and others on the boulevard for collection. No appliances, electronics or tires will be picked up.

If people need to leave debris until insurance adjusters review it, they are asked to contact the city at (605) 256-7515.

The city cleanup is for citizens within the city limits and is only for flood-related debris.

An electronic drop-off event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Madison Police Department said there have been reports of people going through debris piles. Authorities say many of those items are contaminated with mold or sewage and called going through those items “a major health risk.”