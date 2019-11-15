City of Lead on its way to most profitable year yet

RAPID CITY, S.D (KELO) — The most recent data from South Dakota Retailers Association says South Dakota holds nearly 14,000 shops with over 97,000 employees.

Here in Lead, Sarah’s Hair Studio and the Miners and Merchants Trading Post along with others are seeing their businesses flourish this year.

“I can’t even hardly keep up with clients some weeks, some weeks are slower just like all businesses, but I’m seeing a huge boom right now, I doubled my income from last year,” Hannah said.

“We have been extremely happy with the door traffic with the sales, it’s been going fantastic,” Oolman said.

In 2018, Lead hit just over $600,000 in sales tax. Through October of this year, they soared past $850,000 and plan to be at $1 million by December 31st.

“Lead is an amazing little town, we have just over 3,000 people. We are just at a point where a lot of people in town have converged at the right time and the right place and people are doing stuff, starting businesses, business is thriving,” Ward said.

Sierra Ward with the chamber, says Lead is one of the few affordable places to buy business space.

“Lead has kind of become forgotten for a lot of people so it’s just getting Lead into the forefront of people’s minds,” Ward said.

“When we moved here in ’98 the Mine was closing and the lab hadn’t come in yet and we were kind of in this lull and everything dropped way down and got really quiet here so seeing all of this come back up and seeing life in Lead again is huge,” Hannah said.

The Lead Chamber of Commerce and business owners say the Sanford Lab has contributed to increased sales by bringing in people from all over.