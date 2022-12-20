DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s winter storm left the city of Deadwood covered in feet of snow. Some say it’s the most snow they’ve seen in years.

A few feet of snow are still sticking around because of the freezing cold weather here in Deadwood.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Josh Thurmes, with Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, says he has never seen a winter storm like this.

“I’ve been around this area for more than 10 plus years and this is the most snow I’ve seen so I put it up against the other big storm we had before, Atlas. But I even think we got more snow this time or it at least felt like it. It was a sight to see, stay inside and stay warm,” Thurmes said.

Thanks to the street crews, roads are now drivable again. But you’ll notice big snow piles around town, like this one.

“With this amount of snow, it’s definitely harder to clear than usual. But I will say the City of Deadwood does a fantastic job of keeping the roads clear for us,” Thurmes said.

Deadwood. Photo courtesy: Levi Kessler

Deadwood. Photo courtesy: Levi Kessler

Deadwood. Photo courtesy: Levi Kessler

Deadwood. Photo courtesy: Levi Kessler

Deadwood. Photo courtesy: Levi Kessler

Deadwood. Courtesy: Christi Johnson

Deadwood. Courtesy: Christi Johnson

Deadwood. Courtesy: Christi Johnson

Deadwood. Courtesy: Christi Johnson

Snow piles along the street in Deadwood as of Dec. 20

Snow along the street in Deadwood on Dec. 20

Deadwood sign with snow as of Dec. 20

Snow piled up on Deadwood street

Truck hauling snow away in Deadwood

Snow is nothing new to the City of Deadwood and Mayor David Ruth Jr. says this storm came at the right time.

“It’s been a couple of winters since we’ve had a good starting base to our winter season so there will be a lot of people coming up to go skiing, cross country, downhill, as well as snowmobiling, snow shoeing, all of those activities that we enjoy,” Mayor David Ruth Jr. said.

While the streets are actually pretty clear here in Deadwood, the city urges everyone to go slow in town and take your time if you have to go somewhere.

“There are still some roads that are a little deeper, a little thicker. It may look like fun to be adventurous but you might get stuck,” Mayor David Ruth Jr. said.

Deadwood Street crews continue to work on clearing the roads and getting rid of the large snow piles across town.