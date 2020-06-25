City of Canton votes in favor of replacing pool

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) – On Tuesday, a majority of citizens voted in favor of paying a bond that would bring upgrades to the current facility. With things now in motion, they’re diving deep into what comes next.

For young swimmer Aiden, on a hot day, a cool splash in the Canton Pool has a nice ring to it.

“It’s fun to play in the water… and during swimming lessons, I like to catch rings,” Aiden said.

“This facility is nearly 70-years-old and it’s served the town of Canton very well, but it’s just at the end of its life span,” Co-Chair of the Canton Pool Committee Todd Gannon said.

After suffering through leaking 8,000 gallons of water daily, and constant filtration and chlorine storage issues, the Canton Pool is finally receiving an upgrade. On Tuesday, residents voted in favor of paying a bond of 2.7 million dollars to help build a new pool. The total cost of the project is 4.2 million dollars. Gannon says rest of the funds will be made up through fundraising.

“We’re looking to raise 1.5 million dollars for amenities for the pool, and we’ll be taking that on over the next year and a half. We’re going to install two diving boards, one being a high dive, also an aquatic play structure, a lily pad walk, and a toddler slide in the pool,” Gannon said.

Lifeguard Rachel Mastalir says that she’s excited to see what the new pool will bring to their city.

“It brings in younger families to our community which would help a lot… so we can get more kids in to our school and involved in our community,” Mastalir said.

It might be a couple years out, but Aiden promises that this new pool will be pretty cool.

“It’s going to kind of look like a rectangle-triangle pool… so yeah. It’s going to be really cool. I hope you enjoy it… and have fun,” Aiden said.

They’re hoping to break ground on the new facility in the late summer in 20-21 and officially open it in the summer of 20-22.