City of Canton to decide on pool bond vote in late June

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Canton has tried and failed to replace its aging pool several times over the years.

A new proposal will be put to the test in late June. That’s when residents will vote on a $2.7 million bond to help pay for a new facility. The total project has a $4.2 million pricetag. Part of it would be paid for with grants and fundraising. If the bond vote were to pass, it would cost the average Canton household roughly $12 a month. Right now, the 1950s pool has a big leak.

“It’s losing 8,000 gallons a day. It is leaking into the mechanical room and probably other places as well. We are in contact with someone to come and check it out,” Mayor Sandra Lundstrom said.

Ahead of the bond vote, there is an informational meeting scheduled for June 2nd at Kennedy Park from 7-8 p.m. The bond vote will take place on June 23rd. It needs 60-percent approval to pass.